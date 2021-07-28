Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.