Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,299,494 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 93.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,494 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,414 shares of company stock worth $35,447,421 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

