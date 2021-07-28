Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 59,869 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $42,042,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after buying an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.