Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.82. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 137,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

