Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.