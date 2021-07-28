Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:GCM opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$453.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.6663853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,037 shares in the company, valued at C$8,227,801.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $208,913.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.