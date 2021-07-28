GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRRB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan acquired 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

