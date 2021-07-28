Graphite Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) Quiet Period To End on August 4th

Graphite Bio’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Graphite Bio had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Graphite Bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

