Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLDD stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $965.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

