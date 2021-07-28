Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

HAE stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

