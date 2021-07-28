Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

