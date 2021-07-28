Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,357 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

