Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNPG remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 338,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,422. Green Planet Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Green Planet Group alerts:

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.