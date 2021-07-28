Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNPG remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 338,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,422. Green Planet Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Green Planet Group
