Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

GH opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.