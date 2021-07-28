H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCYT remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,251. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

