H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HCYT remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,251. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.
H-CYTE Company Profile
