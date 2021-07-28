Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

HDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE HDI traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.33. 43,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,128. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

