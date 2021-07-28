Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Sell

Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $39.59 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.97.

HOG stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,511,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

