Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,567. The firm has a market cap of $666.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.