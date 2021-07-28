Head to Head Analysis: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.42%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02% ADMA Biologics -155.78% -85.82% -36.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -21.34 ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 5.01 -$75.75 million ($0.88) -1.88

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

