Head-To-Head Comparison: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31% Blueprint Medicines 40.18% 27.25% 22.74%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 6 6 1 2.62

Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.55%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $116.46, suggesting a potential upside of 40.47%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 10,498.82 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -4.92 Blueprint Medicines $793.73 million 6.09 $313.88 million $5.59 14.83

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Forte Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

