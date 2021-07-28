Head-To-Head Contrast: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 293.62 $4.31 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.57%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

