Head-To-Head Review: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) vs. Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.36 $684.00 million $4.12 80.04 Yatsen $802.02 million 3.07 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -2.12

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85 Yatsen 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus target price of $318.19, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Yatsen has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 226.89%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than The Estée Lauder Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Yatsen on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.