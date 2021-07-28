Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 4,580.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Health Discovery stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Health Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.
About Health Discovery
