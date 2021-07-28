Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.