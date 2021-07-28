Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.79

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 38756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

