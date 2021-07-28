Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.