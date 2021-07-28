Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

