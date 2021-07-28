Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $9.96 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

HT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

