Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 70,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,203. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXGBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

