Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.62-3.73 EPS.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

