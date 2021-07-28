Hill-Rom (HRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $122.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

