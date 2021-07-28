Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

