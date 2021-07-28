Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801,248 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $94,324,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

