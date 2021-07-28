Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 112.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.