Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,337. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

