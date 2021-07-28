Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $167.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

HOMB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 567,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,172. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 207.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $3,803,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

