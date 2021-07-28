Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HON opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.
In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.