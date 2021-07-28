Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The company has a market cap of $740.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

