Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.78

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 19.02 ($0.25). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 342 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.08.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

