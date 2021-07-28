Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.