Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.06

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.06 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 14376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.