Hostess Brands (TWNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hostess Brands to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

