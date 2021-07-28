H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $39,387,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $6,375,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.