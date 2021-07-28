HRT Financial LP Has $360,000 Holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIVU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

