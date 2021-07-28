HRT Financial LP Invests $370,000 in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,172 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exterran by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 177,816 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Exterran by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.