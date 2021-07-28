HRT Financial LP Makes New $375,000 Investment in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

