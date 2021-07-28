HRT Financial LP Sells 6,444 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

