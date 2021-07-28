HRT Financial LP Sells 8,533 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

