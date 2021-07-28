HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $27.95

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $27.32. HSBC shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 19,050 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

