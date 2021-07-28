Huazhu Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

